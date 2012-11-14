Recently Released Market Study: Retail Clinics - 2012 Yearbook

Recently published research from GBI Research, "Retail Clinics - 2012 Yearbook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Summary
GBI Research's new report, "Retail Clinics - 2012 Yearbook", provides insights into the US retail clinic market, with coverage of the market landscape, key market trends, market drivers and restraints. The report provides market forecasts for the retail clinic industry until 2018 and the distribution of the retail clinics across the US. The key stakeholders and their issues are also addressed. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, including the benchmarking of top companies, key trends on mergers and acquisitions, and licensing agreements involving retail clinics.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research's analysis shows that the retail clinic market is in a growth stage and will reach a phase of maturity during the forecast period. The number of retail clinics in 2011 was 1,355 and is expected to reach 2,854 by 2018. The CAGR for the period 2011-2018 was calculated to be 11.2%. Since their inception in 2000 the retail clinics have grown in many ways. From treating a very limited number of conditions, today they treat a gamut of minor illnesses and also provide other services such as vaccinations, healthcare advices, screenings and diagnostics and many more. In case of payments, they transformed from receiving cash from patients to tie- ups with many insurance companies. The number of retail clinics has also increased from 202 in 2006 to 1,355 in 2011, with a presence in almost every state of the US. In 2006, a body called the Convenient Care Association (CCA) was formed to standardize retail clinics.
Scope
- Detailed market characterization, including market size forecast until 2018.
- Data and analysis on the regulatory landscape of the retail clinic market.
- Data and analysis on the various models followed by the retail clinics and SWOT analysis of the retail clinic industry.
- Analysis and review of the key stakeholders and their views on the retail clinic scenario that will impact the future of the retail clinic market. Each stakeholder is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications on the market.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges which are likely to impact the retail clinic market in the long run.
- The report also covers information on the leading market companies and the competitive landscape of the sector. Key companies covered include: MinuteClinic, Take Care Clinic, Walmart, The Little Clinic, Target Clinic, FastCare, RediClinic and Aurora Quick Care.
