Recently Released Market Study: Retail Forecasts H2 2012: Uk Food & Grocery

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q4 2014 to give market size and trends. This is a sector report covering the UK Food & Grocery market analysed by sub-categories - Food, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco & Household goods.
Scope
- Create long term business plans based on how we forecast key economic metrics will evolve over the next two years
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding the course inflation will take over the next two years in the food and grocery sector
- Develop decision making based on consumer, economic and sector specific forecasts
- Mitigate against the risk of continued dropping volumes caused by ongoing inflation
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Total retail growth for 2012 is forecast at 0.8% as a deterioration in the wider economy slows retail growth
The food & grocery sector remains one of the key drivers in growth of overall retail. Growth of 3.0% in food & grocery in 2012 is driven primarily by inflation
Volumes drop into negative territory as shoppers decrease their basket size to dial out inflation. There is increased awareness of minimising waste through buying little and often.
Reasons to Get this Report
- When will volumes in the market begin to recover? Will we see further basket size reductions?
- What are the drivers of inflation in the food & grocery sector? Which product categories are hit hardest?
- How can retailers address consumers price sensitivity and fulfill demand for bargain hunting?
- What are the key growth sectors in the market? Which product categories will prove most challenging?
- What impact will the economy have on food & grocery retail and how should I build this into my sales forecasts?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in G8 to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Middle East to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Latin America to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in ANZUS to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in North America to 2016: Market Guide
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Sector Summary
- Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Food & Grocery