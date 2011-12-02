Fast Market Research recommends "Retail Savings & Investments: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2011 -- Retail Savings & Investments: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Retail Savings & Investments industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global retail savings & investments market grew by 5.4% in 2010 to reach a value of $65,793.6 billion.
In 2015, the global retail savings & investments market is forecast to have a value of $87,919.4 billion, an increase of 33.6% since 2010.
Deposits is the largest segment of the global retail savings & investments market, accounting for 53.1% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 45.9% of the global retail savings & investments market value.
How this report will help you:
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
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- Retail Savings & Investments in Europe
- Retail Savings & Investments in Germany
- Retail Savings & Investments in Japan
- Retail Savings & Investments in Asia-Pacific
- Retail Savings & Investments in the United States