Recently Released Market Study: Retail Tissue in Venezuela

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- In Venezuela, retail tissue is dominated by toilet paper and napkins, which are regarded as essential goods by Venezuelan consumers. For this reason, these two product types are not affected by the purchasing power of the population. Through times of economic crisis, such 2009 and 2010, toilet paper and napkins continue to sell. However, sales can be affected by demographic changes, especially household sizes in Venezuela.
Euromonitor International's Retail Tissue in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Kitchen Towels, Paper Tableware, Tissues, Toilet Paper.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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