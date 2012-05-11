Recently Released Market Study: Retailing - Czech Republic - A Snapshot

New Retailing market report from Mintel: "Retailing - Czech Republic - a Snapshot"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Retailing in Czech Republic by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2011. This market covers sales to consumers through grocery, mixed goods, DIY, heath & beauty, electrical and all other retailers including direct from suppliers. Market value is at total sales including sales tax via stores and directly. Market size for Retailing in Czech Republic is given in %, CZK and USD with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Czech Republic. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Supermarket & Hypermarket Retailing - Czech Republic - A Snapshot (2010)
- Online Retailing in Czech Republic: Market Snapshot to 2015
- Retailing - Slovak Republic - A Snapshot (2010)
- Retailing - Czech Republic - A Snapshot (2010)
- The Future of Retailing in Czech Republic to 2015
- Retailing - Czech Republic
- Retailing - Dominican Republic