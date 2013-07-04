New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Romanian Green Certificates for Solar Photovoltaic and Other Renewables are Set to be Changed"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Romania is a republican country in southeast Europe, bordering Bulgaria and Ukraine. The country has been a member of European Union (EU) since 2007 and a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) since 2004. As a member of the EU, the country is obliged to meet the EU's renewable energy targets. The development of renewable energy is an integral part of Romanian energy policy. It aims to achieve a renewable energy share of 38% of total electric power and 24% of total energy consumption by 2020.
Romania is in the top 10 countries for wind power installations in the EU for 2012, with an installed capacity of 923 Megawatts (MW) in 2012 and around 1.9 Gigawatts (GW) of cumulative wind capacity (EPIA, 2013).. Solar photovoltaic (PV) installation in Romania remains low, with only 26 MW in 2012 (EWEA, 2013). However, there are good prospects for the future. The most important solar regions in Romania are the Black Sea coast, Dobrogea and Oltenia. Biomass power was around 39 MW in 2012, according to data from the European government energy regulator (Energy-Regulators, 2012).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Renewable projects in Romania are over-compensated, due to green certificates provided by the Romanian government. To control the compensation charges for renewable energy, the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (Autoritatea Nationala de Reglement in Domeniul Energiei, ANRE) has proposed that the government changes the current energy law 220.
Romania passed its renewable energy law 220 in October 2008. Rather than Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs), Romania has opted for a system of tradable green certificates for power generated from renewable sources. Romania offers green certificates for each Megawatt hour (MWh) of power generated from renewable sources. The green certificates are sold on the Romanian centralized market, Operatorul Pie?ei de Energie Electric? din Romania (OPCOM). The annual tradable green certificates have a minimum value of EUR27 ($36) and a maximum value of EUR55 ($73). More than one million green certificates were traded in 2012 on the OPCOM market. One certificate traded at an average price of EUR56.4 ($75).
Scope
- The report provides detailing on green certificates support regime for renewable energy in Romania.
- It also talks about recommendations given by Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and the ministry of economy to control the subsidies offered for solar projects.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report gives the reader the understanding of green certificates support regime for renewable energy in Romania.
- The report provides insight on recommendations given by Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and the ministry of economy to control the subsidies offered for solar projects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- EDF Energies Nouvelles SA - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Moser Baer Solar Limited - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- EDF Energies Nouvelles SA - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Enel Green Power S.p.A. (EGPW) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Solar Photovoltaic Power Market to 2020 - Market Leaders to Achieve Grid Parity due to Decreasing Module Prices, Low Maintenance and Ease of Installation
- Solar PV in South Africa, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles