Recently Released Market Study: RTD Coffee in Germany

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- RTD coffee saw impressively strong off-trade volume and value sales growth over the review period, as consumers discovered the convenience of a product that can be consumed at lunch, as a dessert or together with breakfast, rather than carrying a hot cup of coffee. Germany is a coffee oriented country and, as a result, this cold beverage based on coffee that is easy to drink on-the-go saw good acceptance amongst consumers.
Euromonitor International's RTD Coffee in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTD Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
