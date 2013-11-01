Recently Released Market Study: Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Mexico

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Sauces, dressings and condiments is already showing growth rates corresponding to a mature category. These products have long been present in the Mexican market and consumers are quite used to them, therefore there is not much room for a more aggressive penetration. Unit volume of sauces, dressings and condiments grew by 2% to reach 2.7 billion in 2012. The growth of these products is supported by prevailing convenience needs, through which consumers wish to spend as little time as possible in...
Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cooking Sauces, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purees.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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