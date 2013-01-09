Recently Released Market Study: Saudi Arabia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Saudi Arabia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- BMI View: Saudi Arabia's mobile market is increasingly saturated, with the prospects for subscriber and usage growth for traditional telecoms services relying heavily on temporary visitors and seasonal demand during religious festivals. However, BMI believes the country's relatively large and wealthy population, as well as robust economic growth, creates an opportunity for telecoms service providers to grow their top-line figures from high-value consumer and corporate services.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew by 2% q-o-q in Q212 to bring total growth in H112 to 3.1%.
- Mobile ARPU recorded flat growth in Q212 with data services offsetting downward pressure on basic voice and SMS services.
- The latest regulatory data show fixed broadband subscriptions grew by 10.8% in Q112.
- The fixed-line sector recorded flat growth in Q112 despite considerable investment in network development
Risk/Reward Ratings
Saudi Arabia is ranked second on BMI's Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in our Q412 update. The country's score benefits from strong subscriber growth, fuelled by seasonal demand during religious festivals, relatively high ARPU rate and robust economic growth. The country's lowest score, albeit higher than the regional average, is in the Industry Risk category and reflects the government's significant interest in the telecoms sector through its majority stake in the incumbent operator.
