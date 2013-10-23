New Software market report from Kable Market Intelligence: "Secure and adaptable borders: Organisational profile for the Home Office"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report provides a deep dive organisational profile of the Home Office for the ICT public sector supplier market. It is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time.
Introduction and Landscape
Delivering a range of domestic security functions, but without a single system integrator has meant the Home Office has historically struggled with interoperable ICT. With legacy contracts coming to an end or being re-negotiated, now is a key time for vendors of re-usable, secure ICT to win business at the department.
In 2013-14, the Home Office departmental family will spend GBP240m on ICT products and services, accounting for 16% of total Whitehall expenditure on ICT. The Home Office offers a unique opportunity for suppliers of secure ICT products and services, particularly those with proven and adaptable products in border management and policing,
to enter both the Whitehall and police markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The department is moving to a common secure platform aiming to establish an adaptable, multi-supplier, multicontract service towers model. As legacy prime contracts, such as Sirius with Fujitsu, come to an end, the department will open up to suppliers. While commodity ICT such as desktop and networks will be sourced from pan-government frameworks, the department has a need for secure applications both to better manage immigration processes and to provide cutting-edge software supporting specialist functions.
Key Features and Benefits
Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Key Market Issues
- Gain insight into the UK central government marketplace.
- Gain insight into the Home Office ICT strategy.
- Gain insight into the Home Office ICT future opportunities and challenges.
- Gain insight into the Home Office ICT key suppliers and contracts
- Gain insight into the Home Office expenditure on ICT.
- Gain insight into UK central government ICT trends.
- Gain insight into the Home Offfice structure.
Key Highlights
This latest analysis by Kable looks at the department and its agencies and identifies future opportunities for ICT vendors as the Home Office undergoes structural transformation changes direction and moves away from legacy prime contracts towards a multi-supplier, multi-contract service towers model.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Savvis, Fujitsu, Atos, Capita, Serco, Airwave, Steria, TCS, Tata, Skyscape, BT, IBM, Ceridian, Precedent Communications, HP, Oracle, Thales, Domo, Lowe Electronics, Raytheon, Sodexho, CSC, De La Rue, MM Teleperformance, CGI, QinetiQ, BAE Systems Detica, Vodafone, Selex Galileo.
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