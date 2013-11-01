Recently Released Market Study: Sets/Kits in South Africa

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The sets/kits category is seeing increased support in 2012 as leading market participants in fragrances, colour cosmetics and skin care provide products with respond to the value proposition that is being demanded by cash constrained consumers.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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