Recently Released Market Study: Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis

Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Siemens Healthcare (formerly Siemens Medical Solutions) is a global medical device company. It undertakes the design, development, manufacture and distribution of medical devices and technologies for diagnostic markets. It offers imaging equipment, healthcare information systems, management consulting and support services. It has a comprehensive portfolio of medical solutions, ranging from medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, and interventional systems to clinical IT. It conducts operations in North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. Siemens Healthcare is a business unit of Siemens AG and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Siemens Healthcare portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
