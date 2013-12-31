Recently Released Market Study: Singapore Food & Drink Report Q1 2014

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Singapore Food & Drink Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Singaporean consumer outlook remains steady as the city-state continues to push for economic momentum. With unemployment low and private consumption stable, the Singapore consumer sector continues to look strong. The Singaporean economy has shown some nascent signs of life lately, with a strong services sector powering real GDP growth to a surprise 5.1% year-on-year performance in Q313.
As a result of the economy's better than expected performance, as well as material revisions to H113 figures, we have upgraded our full-year real GDP 2013 forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously. That said, we believe that a somewhat middling external demand picture will likely effect a modest slowdown from the current pace of growth in 2014, and therefore retain our 3.2% forecast for the year.
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Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2014 food consumption = +1.9%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast 2014 to 2017 = +1.4%
- 2014 alcoholic drink value sales = +7.4%; CAGR forecast 2014 to 2017 = +5.0%
- 2014 soft drink value sales = +3.2%; CAGR forecast 2014 to 2017 = +2.0%
- 2014 mass grocery retail sales = +2.7%; CAGR forecast 2014 to 2017 = +2.1%
- 2014 trade deficit growth= +10.3%; CAGR forecast 2014 to 2017= +8.7%.
Industry Trends & Developments
Heineken To Enter Singapore Soft Drinks Market: Global brewer Heineken will begin to market soft drinks in Singapore following Fraser & Neave's decision not to act on a non-compete clause signed between the two companies in January. In late 2012, Heineken bought Fraser & Neave's stake in Malaysia-based Asia Pacific Breweries for US$4.1bn. As part of the deal, Heineken signed an agreement not to manufacture, distribute or sell soft drinks in Singapore for two years from the completion of the acquisition. Fraser & Neave has since stepped aside and allowed Heineken to enter into the market, which is currently dominated by the Singaporean company.
In 2012, Fraser & Neave's soft drinks sales increased 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to US$3.8bn, with profit before interest and taxes rising by 1% to US$535mn. This is despite the firm losing in 2010 its licence to distribute Coca-Cola products in the region, and selling its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries towards the end of 2012. The company is the market leader in many beverage sectors, with its well-established brands in Singapore including the 100PLUS isotonic drink, F&N sparkling drinks and the F&N SEASONS Asian-inspired drinks and teas.
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