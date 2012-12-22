Recently Released Market Study: Singapore Food & Drink Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Singapore Food & Drink Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- Private consumption growth in Singapore slowed to 1.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q212 from 4.7% in Q112, its worst performance since Q209. However, given the city-state's robust employment, along with rising wages and stable asset prices, we expect private consumption to bounce back in the second half of the year. Singapore's already tight labour market got even healthier in Q212, creating 29,200 new jobs as the overall unemployment rate (one of the lowest in the world) fell from 2.1% to 2.0%. Despite relatively soft overall economic growth, employers remain relatively optimistic regarding hiring prospects in the second half of the year. Moreover, the strong demand that we have seen in both housing and vehicle sales continue to point to the underlying strength of the Singaporean consumer. Although we have revised our private consumption growth outlook down to 4.5% from 5.3% previously in line with H112 numbers, we maintain a relatively sanguine outlook food and drink sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 food consumption = +3.1%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast to 2016 = +3.2%
- 2012 alcoholic drink value sales = +9.6%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +6.5%
- 2012 soft drink value sales = +5.0%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +3.5%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales = +3.0%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +2.8%
Industry Trends & Developments
A Mixed Bag Of Financial Results: Singapore-based cocoa ingredients and chocolate confectionery manufacturer Petra Foods has expressed concern over the expected decline in its cocoa ingredients business in 2012. The firm's sales from cocoa ingredients fell around 13% y-o-y in Q112 (ended March) due to lower cocoa prices. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from the firm's cocoa ingredients division increased 1.4% y-o-y during the quarter. Singapore-based conglomerate Auric Pacific witnessed a mixed financial performance for the year ending December 2011. Auric Pacific reported revenue growth of 0.3% and net profit growth of 12.4% for the year ending December 2011. However, a closer look into Auric Pacific's segment results reveals a mixed showing among its business divisions.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q4 2012