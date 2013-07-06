Recently Released Market Study: Skin Care in Latvia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Skin care in Latvia recorded positive growth in 2012 thanks mainly to the stable increase in consumer purchasing power, which encouraged consumers to spend more on their appearance as well as encouraging them to experiment more with new products. The stronger interest in premium skin care products in 2012 also fuelled sales in skin care during 2012. Higher income levels contributed to the recovery of interest in high-quality anti-aging products as well as items that are able to conceal various...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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