Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Slovakia Mining Report 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- We forecast limited growth opportunities in Slovakia's mining sector as weakness in gold prices prevents the take-off of the gold sector. Coal will remain the mainstay of the country's mining industry over our forecast period to 2018. Even so, growth in coal output will be subdued.
We expect Slovakia's mining industry to undergo modest growth in value, reaching USD0.41bn in 2018, from USD0.38bn in 2013. Coal will remain the mainstay of the sector as gold mining fails to make significant gains as a result of weak global gold prices delaying project development as miners slash capital expenditure.
Over the long term we maintain that gold mining holds promise. New exploration activities for gold have been launched, which are attracting foreign investment namely from Cyprus-based EMED Mining and Canadian company Tournigan Gold. Though exploration of new deposits has returned promising results of grades and reserves, the opportunities for growth and investment are modest compared to Slovakia's global mining counterparts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Although the country's mining industry is considerably less mature than those of its neighbours, the sector continues to attract investment from foreign miners. In 2011, Canadian exploration and development firm Global Minerals reported positive results from drilling at its Strieborna silver-copper antimony deposit in the south eastern town of Roznava. With the drilling programme completed, Global Minerals is expected to continue with permitting procedures, which it describes as being at an advanced stage. The company applied for an additional 120 square kilometres (km2) of exploration licences on the back of the results and plans to conduct initial reconnaissance of new targets in late 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Morocco to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Global Construction and Mining Machinery Market to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in France to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Portugal to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Romania to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Austria to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in South Korea to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Estonia to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Poland to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Slovakia to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts