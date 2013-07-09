Recently Released Market Study: Slovenia Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Core Views
We maintain Slovenia will need an emergency bailout, given the dire state of the domestic banking sector. We also forecast the government to miss its fiscal deficit target of 2.9% of GDP in 2013 and forecast the deficit at 4.1% of GDP. following a 4.6% shortfall in 2012.
Political instability will remain elevated, following the collapse of Janez Jansa's government, which will undermine efforts to push ahead with fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down our real GDP growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014 to -2.3% and 1.0%, from -1.8% and 1.1% respectively, in our previous quarterly report. This comes as a result of weaker than expected domestic demand in 2012, the crisis in government and our belief that a bailout will be requested in 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We have raised our target for public debt in 2013 to 57% of GDP, from a previous 53%, due to the additional borrowing required to rescue the banking sector.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013