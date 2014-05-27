Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Smart Cities Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Smart Cities Market (Smart Home, Building Automation, Energy Management, Industrial Automation, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Water, Smart Transportation, Smart Security), Services) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
The current statistics suggests a rapid growth rate of the global population. The trend of urbanization is quickly taking pace with over 70% of the world population residing in urban and sub-urban regions. The major cities in the world have transformed into massive cosmopolitan regions with varied cultural diversities. The growing awareness about the devoured ecology and the evolving environmental compliances and regulations has made it difficult to govern these large cities. As a result, the need for smart cities has increased which would guarantee a sustainable infrastructure to support the ecological balance. Smart cities would be the new residential and commercial centers offering rational and advanced smarter lifestyle for the future.
The implementation of smart cities projects largely depends on the government initiatives, the challenges created because of low quality infrastructure and the key actions needed to seize the opportunities. The smart cities make extensive use of communication technologies to improve the quality of life of its citizens. This creates an environment in which effective communication takes places for the betterment of citizens.
The major driving force for the smart cities market is the increasing rate of migration from the rural areas into new urban areas coupled with the expanding global population. The demand for a sustainable infrastructure and the rise in green solutions and technologies has fueled the growth in the smart cities sector. The government norms and regulations over the environmental issues have become stricter to curb down pollution. Smart cities will provide an eco-friendly habitat and a time-saving operational lifestyle.
The research report also analyzes the restraints in the smart cities market. The heavy funding and capital expenditure will pose a huge restraint for the smart cities market. Various socio-economic and political factors play a critical role in the development of smart cities. The differences in the social strata and political agendas pose risks in the evolving smart cities projects.
Smart cities market research report consists of the future market trends of solutions like smart homes, smart environment, smart utilities, smart transportation and smart healthcare and smart resource management. The report provides key insights on the market dynamics, adoption trends, competitive landscape and end-user analysis in smart city market. The report focuses on the analyzing global trends, future growth, key drivers, opportunities and challenges in smart cities.
CASE STUDIES:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- In-Building Wireless Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Smart Building Market [Building Automation Systems, Physical Security, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Building Communication Systems, Parking Management, Water Management, Networking], Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Smart Gas Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
- Demand Response Management System (DRMS) Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
- Smart Transportation Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)
- Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market - Worldwide Forecasts, Business Models, Technology Roadmap and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Passenger Information System Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Public/Private Cloud Storage Market - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Small Cell Backhaul Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)