Recently Released Market Study: Smokeless Tobacco in Canada

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Retail sales of smokeless tobacco fell by 2% in volume terms in 2011 to reach 281 tonnes as overall consumption remained low and relatively static over the review period. Weakening demand is primarily attributed to declining use of smokeless tobacco among mainstream smokers, a lack of product development and marketing effort from the industry as well as growing health concerns associated with the products.
Euromonitor International's Smokeless Tobacco in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chewing Tobacco, Snuff.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
