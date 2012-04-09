Recently Released Market Study: Social Media Strategies for Alcoholic Drinks Companies

New Beverages research report from Business Insights is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- The report profiles the current social media landscape, explaining how it has developed and what the main areas of interest to alcohol marketers are. It contains data covering the market size for various aspects of social media among people of legal drinking age, with data breakdowns for key regions. The report presents key case studies and uses industry interviews and qualitative research.
Scope
- Understand from an analytical perspective what social media actually is and how it relates to marketing alcoholic drinks.
- Identify the regions and demographic groups that represent the most important opportunities within social media marketing of alcoholic drinks.
- Use data on mobile network usage to quantify the opportunity available.
- Understand the impact of technological shifts in mobile and tablet platforms, interactive TV, and new social networks.
- Use case studies to establish best practice methods of securing consumer connection.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Consumers' time spent browsing websites (excluding Facebook) on computers fell by nearly 9% between March 2010 and March 2011, with Facebook taking much of the traffic. This has impacted alcohol brands' websites and forced a switch in digital spend to social media.
As social media becomes increasingly mainstream, the dominance of network use by younger groups is declining. Already, the largest single age group on social networks is the 25-34 group, and more than half of social network users are over 35. By 2015, these trends will have intensified.
By 2016, smartphone sales will be more than double those of notebooks, so mobile apps and sites will become even more important in future years. At the same time, fast share growth in netbooks and tablet devices will also promote mobile usage.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How can I develop a social media strategy that will benefit my business?
- How can companies adopt successful social media strategies without generating regulatory or ethical concerns?
- How will innovation in mobile and interactive TV affect social media strategies?
- Which regions and age groups will be the most important growth areas in social media?
- Which social media networks are the most important to utilize?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Apple Inc., Bacardi Limited, Bull, CMS Energy Corporation, Diageo plc, Fortune Brands, Inc., General Electric Company, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Pernod Ricard SA, PinguinLutosa NV, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, SABMiller, Schindler Holding Ltd., The Nielsen Company B.V., University of Sydney, WPP Group plc, Yahoo! Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Growth Strategies in Alcoholic Drinks: Emerging trends in beer, wine and spirits
- Innovations in Healthier Alcoholic Drinks: Healthy positioning strategies, case studies and future opportunities
- Alcoholic Drinks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Alcoholic Drinks: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Consumer Targeting in Alcoholic Drinks: Effective marketing and innovation strategies by gender, age, price and occasion
- Alcoholic Drinks: Global Industry Almanac
- Alcoholic Drinks - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Opportunities in Premium Alcoholic Drinks: Trading Up Trends
- Offering Ethicality & Sustainability in Alcoholic Drinks
- Alcoholic Drinks - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide