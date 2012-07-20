Recently Released Market Study: Solar Energy in China 2012

New Energy research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- The Solar Energy Market in China is part of Netscribes' Power Industry Series reports. The market will be boosted by the increasing demand for energy coupled with planned transformation from conventional to renewable energy sources.
The report begins with a brief introduction of solar energy and the key technologies through which solar energy can be utilized. Value chain across the three major solar photovoltaic has also been highlighted in this section. The market overview section provides a snapshot of the global solar energy market including a detailed account of the major global initiatives taken to develop the solar energy market. This is followed by the solar energy market in China, providing details on the domestic market size in terms of installed capacity and expected future market distribution. China's solar installed capacity is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 54% up to 2015.
Factors driving the growth of solar energy market in China are also explained in detail. Growing energy demand coupled with favorable geographic location provides an impetus to the growth of the solar energy market. Energy demand in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22% through 2020. Solar subsidies announced by the government are expected to boost the growth prospects of the Chinese solar energy market. Emphasis on increasing the renewable energy share in total energy requirement will act as a major growth driver for the Chinese solar energy market. Mandate pledged by the government of China to reduce carbon dioxide emissions also provides growth opportunity to the solar energy market in China. Non fossil fuel usage in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 32.6% up to 2015.
The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Oversupply scenario coupled with a decline in module prices has emerged as a major challenge to market growth. High cost of solar energy generation and low per capita income are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the growth of the Chinese solar energy market.
The report also incorporates the government initiatives undertaken to support the sustainable development of the solar energy market in China. This section includes a brief description of the major programs adopted with a view to promote the Chinese solar energy market. Major government incentives and regional subsidies have also been highlighted in this section.
Emerging trends in the solar energy market include vertical integration, focus on thin film technology, focus on the export market and solar power plant construction.
This is followed by the mergers and acquisitions section, illustrating the recent mergers and acquisition activities that have taken place in the Chinese solar energy market. This section includes the announced date, closing date, target, buyer/investor, seller and deal size.
