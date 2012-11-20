Recently Released Market Study: Specialty Chemicals: Global Industry Guide

Fast Market Research recommends "Specialty Chemicals: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Specialty Chemicals: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Specialty Chemicals industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global specialty chemicals market grew by 4.4% in 2011 to reach a value of $767.5 billion.
In 2016, the global specialty chemicals market is forecast to have a value of $980 billion, an increase of 27.7% since 2011.
Fine chemicals is the largest segment of the global specialty chemicals market, accounting for 28.9% of the market's total value.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 38.7% of the global specialty chemicals market value.
Market Definition
The specialty chemical market covers the revenues generated from the sales of high value-added chemicals, used in the manufacture of a wide variety of products, including, but not limited to, fine chemicals, additives, advanced polymers, adhesives, sealants and specialty paints, pigments and coatings.
The market value represents the revenues from the sales of such products, valued at ex-manufacturer price.
