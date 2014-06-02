Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports and Energy Drinks in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- On-trade sales accounts for more than two-thirds of the sports and energy drinks volume sales, and accordingly it has a significant effect on the market performance. The country's political instability has resulted in a decline in the tourism market along with a deteriorating performance of foodservices given the lack of security in the streets. All of which have affected negatively the volume sales off the on-trade channels resulting in a decline of 5% since sports and energy drinks are mostly popular amongst foreigners and high-income consumers who consume these drinks in clubs, restaurants and cafes.
Competitive Landscape
Red Bull dominates sports and energy drinks with a 75% off-trade value share in 2013. Red Bull has been focusing on aggressive advertising campaigns upon its arrival in Egypt and has been popular amongst the young generation, introducing interactive advertisements and sponsorship campaigns.
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Industry Prospects
It is unlikely that sales of this product will increase substantially within the short to medium term. The target market for such a product is very small, and, despite attempts to increase popularity and awareness amongst consumers, most brands in this category are prohibitively expensive for most consumers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Egypt with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports and Energy Drinks industry in Egypt, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports and Energy Drinks in Egypt market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Sports and Energy Drinks in Egypt?
- What are the major brands in Egypt?
- What are key new sports and energy drinks launches and what impact impact did they have on #category#?
- Who are the key consumers of sports and energy drinks in Egypt?
- What time of day are sports and energy drinks most commonly consumed?
- What trends motivate people to drink sports and energy drink in Egypt?
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