Recently Released Market Study: Sports Nutrition in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Sports Nutrition in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- In line with the rising popularity of keeping fit in the United Arab Emirates as increasing numbers of people in the country make attempts to combat obesity, the number of people with health club memberships continued to rise in the United Arab Emirates towards the end of the review period. However, while health clubs and gymnasiums are a common sight in Dubai, this is not true in all parts of the United Arab Emirates. According to The National newspaper, for example, affordable gymnasiums and...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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