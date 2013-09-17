Recently Released Market Study: Sportswear in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Sportswear in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Accounting for almost a fifth of overall apparel sales, sportswear is very popular in the United Arab Emirates. There was an increase in health and fitness awareness during the review period due to growing alarm about weight issues in the United Arab Emirates. For example, in 2012 some 24% of men and 43% of women in the country were obese. Furthermore, a further 42% of men and 30% of women were considered to be overweight. These figures help to explain the high incidences of lifestyle diseases...
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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