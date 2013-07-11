Fast Market Research recommends "Sprycel (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Sprycel (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a rare myeloproliferative blood cancer that is characterized by the presence of the BCR-ABL fusion protein. The stage of CML is classified as chronic, accelerated or blast phase, ranging from least to most severe. Multiple BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are approved, and are the standard of care for CML. TKIs have transformed most cases of the disease into a manageable, chronic condition. As a result, patients' survival rates and the prevalence of CML are increasing, placing a growing burden on global healthcare systems.
BMS' Sprycel (dasatinib) is a second-generation BCR-ABL TKI. Sprycel has a slightly different mechanism of action (MOA) than other TKIs used to treat CML, as it also inhibits the SRC family kinases, c-KIT, EPHA2 and PDGFRB. Some KOLs believe that Sprycel is the strongest second-generation TKI, particularly in BP patients, because it inhibits these other kinases in addition to BCR-ABL. Sprycel is designated as an orphan drug by both the FDA and the EMA. It was first approved for adult CML patients with any phase disease who had failed or were intolerant to prior therapy, including Gleevec, in the US and 5EU in 2006, and Japan in 2009. Sprycel received a brand extension to include newly diagnosed adults with CP CML in the US/5EU in 2010 and in Japan in 2011.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of CML, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Sprycel including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Sprycel for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for CML
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Sprycel performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Sprycel from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)
