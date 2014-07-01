Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Starchy Roots in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Despite the large consumer base of starchy roots in China, starchy roots recorded stable total volume growth in 2013, due to the steady performance of potatoes and sweet potatoes, which jointly accounted for the vast majority of total volume sales. Fresh starchy roots are very popular, with potatoes and sweet potatoes being very important ingredients in Chinese savoury dishes and desserts.
Euromonitor International's Starchy Roots in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cassava, Other Roots, Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Starchy Roots market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
