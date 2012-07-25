Recently Released Market Study: Stem Cell Research in India 2012

New Biotechnology research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The stem cell research in India is in its nascent stage and is gradually on a growth path of acceptance by people. The market is still in a phase of conducting research to establish itself as one of the best therapies for the widely prevalent incurable lifestyle diseases. Awareness campaigns and doctors are playing a key role educating people and especially would-be parents about the benefits associated with preserving stem cells.
The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief insight of the concept of stem cell therapy and banking, the conventional sources of stem cells and the current and future therapeutic solutions for the most risky diseases. It then moves to the market overview section which provides an insight of the Indian stem cell therapy market, with highlight on the market size and growth. It also covers the market size and growth prospect of the stem cell banking market in India. In addition to these, the report gives a snapshot of the current and expected stem cell banking customers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include favourable regulatory environment, high patient population, stem cell application in drug development, rising consumer awareness, a rise in medical tourism and an increase in research and development expenditure to ensure stem cell therapy as a viable treatment for the numerous diseases. The key challenges include high cost of therapy, capital intensive market and high development costs of stem cell resulting in slow progress of the market.
The next section of the report provides the progressive stages that the stem cell research is undergoing and the respective business prospect for each of the stages of business involved. The report then covers the key trends that are being observed in the stem cell research. Collaborations and partnerships are becoming a trend that is helping in healthy progress of the business, investments are pouring in from government, international organizations and pharmaceutical companies, serious efforts are being undertaken to raise awareness standards regarding stem cell therapy and the move is being popularized by stem cell banks by providing easy financing opportunities for banking stem cells.
Significant developments have emerged wherein new sources of stem cells have been identified - dental stem cells and menstrual blood stem cells which have been discussed along with its benefits in comparison to cord blood stem cells.
The competition section gives overview of stem cell banks and stem cell research organizations in the country. The report highlights the features of the major players operating in the market in detail. It includes elaborate profile of the major players in the market along with their financial analysis. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cyrobanks International India Private Limited, LifeCell International Private Limited, Pathcare Labs (P) Limited, Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited, Stemade Biotech Private Limited, Stemone Biologicals Private Limited, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, , Stem Cell Research Organizations Profiled, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Stem Cell Facility, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Centre for Stem Cell Research, International Consortium of Stem Cell Networks, L V Prasad Eye Institute, National Centre for Biological Sciences, National Centre for Cell Science, Nichi-In Centre for Regenerative Medicine
