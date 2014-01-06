Recently Released Market Study: Street Stalls/Kiosks in New Zealand

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Street Stalls/Kiosks in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- With the slowdown in shopping developments over the 2011/2012 period, street stalls/kiosks became a popular avenue for foodservice companies to expand. Companies such as Full Tank Ltd have been successful by being able to grow outlet numbers by strategically developing kiosks within shopping mall complexes while also expanding its smoothie/juice bar standalone outlets. In 2009, Tank had 10 kiosk outlets which had expanded to 19 by 2012. These kiosks are in addition to the company's 10 juice bar...
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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