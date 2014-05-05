New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Street Stalls/Kiosks in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Street stalls/kiosks outlets that offer bakery products, both sweet and savoury, and healthier types of food (baguettes, bagels, wraps, gyros and Asian food) and quality drinks remained the most popular and also the most profitable in the Czech Republic in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Street Stalls/Kiosks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Street Stalls/Kiosks, Independent Street Stalls/Kiosks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Street Stalls/Kiosks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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