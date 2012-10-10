Recently Released Market Study: Strip Clubs in the US

New Consumer Goods market report from IBISWorld: "Strip Clubs in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Pole position: This relatively stable industry was minorly affected during the recession, will grow through 2017
Strip Clubs
Strip clubs enjoy relatively constant demand. Although changes in consumer spending (per capita disposable income) and behavior (smoking and drinking) can create year-to-year fluctuations in strip club revenue, demand for the industry as a whole persists over time. Despite recession-induced dips early in the period, IBISWorld expects overall revenue to increase during the five years to 2012, and revenue is expected to grow through 2017 on the back of renewed consumer spending and pent-up demand.
Companies in this industry operate adult entertainment venues in which striptease or other erotic or exotic dance is regularly performed for males, females or mixed audiences. Establishments may also serve food, beverages, alcohol or offer patrons the opportunity to bring their own beverages. Firms that only license brand names to clubs without directly operating them are excluded.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Cash and Carries and Warehouse Clubs Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide
- Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Guide