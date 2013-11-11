Recently Released Market Study: Stryker Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Stryker Corporation is one of the world's leading medical technology companies with a broad base of products in orthopaedics and a significant presence in other areas of the medical device industry. The company was incorporated in Michigan in 1946 as the successor company to a business founded in 1941 by Dr Homer Stryker, a leading orthopaedic surgeon and the inventor of several orthopaedic products. In 2007, Stryker sold its out-patient physical therapy business, Physiotherapy Associates, and now segregates its operations into two business segments: Orthopaedic Implants and MedSurg Equipment.
The Orthopaedic Implants segment produces orthopaedic reconstructive (hip, knee and shoulder), trauma, craniomaxillofacial and spinal implant systems; bone cement; and the bone growth factor, OP-1.
The MedSurg Equipment segment manufactures surgical equipment; surgical navigation systems; endoscopic, communications systems; as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.
Recent key acquisitions have added to Stryker's capabilities and opened up new markets. In 2009, Stryker's most prominent acquisition was Ascent Healthcare Solutions, which claims to be the market leader in the reprocessing and remanufacturing of medical devices in the US. The company also acquired OtisMed, a software technology company that will focus on customisable instrumentation. In March 2010, Stryker completed the purchase of assets used to manufacture, market and sell the Sonopet Ultrasonic Aspirator technology, which includes precision microsurgical instruments used in neurological and spine procedures.
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Stryker's principal operations are located in the US and it has additional manufacturing facilities in several other countries including Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Puerto Rico, Canada and China. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries through local dealers and direct sales efforts.
In 2009, Stryker generated net earnings of US$1.1 billion on sales of US$6.7 billion. As at 31st December 2009, the company had 18,582 employees worldwide.
This company report provides
Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to the company and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Who are the company's major competitors?
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Strategic Focus
Investigates the company's aims and its areas of focus
Products
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Research and Development
How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
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