Recently Released Market Study: Sugar and Sweeteners in the US

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Sugar and Sweeteners in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- More consumers are turning away from the commonly used table sugar (also known as granulated refined white sugar); however, they are looking for less processed and natural alternatives, such as stevia, molasses, honey and raw sugar. Nutritionists argue that these natural-positioned sugars and sweeteners are not necessarily higher in nutritional content, and their intake must be limited, similar to that of refined white sugar. Consumers also continue to turn away from artificial sweeteners,...
Euromonitor International's Sugar and Sweeteners in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sugar and Sweeteners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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