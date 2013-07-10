Recently Released Market Study: Sugar in China - a Snapshot (2012)

Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar in China - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Sugar in China by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in China is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for China. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in France - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Sweeteners in China - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in India - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in Thailand - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sugar & Gum Confectionery in New Zealand - a Snapshot (2012)