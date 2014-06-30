New Food market report from Mintel: "Sugar in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Sugar in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all cane and beet sugar. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Sugar in Thailand is given in tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
About Fast Market Research
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sugar & Sweeteners in US (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in Colombia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in Belgium (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in Malaysia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in Spain (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in India (2014) - Market Sizes
- Sugar & Sweeteners in Portugal (2014) - Market Sizes