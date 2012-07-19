Recently Released Market Study: Sun Care in Brazil

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Despite increasing at a slower rate in volume terms of 3% in 2011, sun care experienced higher current value growth of 18% in the year, which can be explained by the increasing participation of value-added sun protection products. Johnson & Johnson launched Sundown Senses, a new sun protection product focusing on women, the formula of which contains fruit and flower fragrances, providing a sensory experience. Belocap Produtos Capilares (L'Oreal) launched L'Oreal Paris Solar Expertise Ice...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sun Care in Ukraine
- Sun Care in the Czech Republic
- Sun Care in Saudi Arabia
- Sun Care in India
- Sun Care in the US
- Sun Care in Mexico
- Sun Care in the United Kingdom
- Sun Care in Denmark
- Sun Care in Greece
- Sun Care in South Korea