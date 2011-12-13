New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- Suncare: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Suncare industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global suncare market grew by 5% in 2010 to reach a value of $7,225.9 million.
In 2015, the global suncare market is forecast to have a value of $8,934.3 million, an increase of 23.6% since 2010.
The global suncare market grew by 5.2% in 2010 to reach a volume of 814.6 million units.
In 2015, the global suncare market is forecast to have a volume of 1,021.7 million units, an increase of 25.4% since 2010.
Sun protection is the largest segment of the global suncare market, accounting for 66.1% of the market's total value.
Europe accounts for 41.6% of the global suncare market value.
L'Oreal S.A. is the leading player in the global suncare market, generating a 14% share of the market's value.
The global suncare market is relatively fragmented with top three players accounting for 37.3% of the total market value.
