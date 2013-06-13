Recently Released Market Study: Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Germany

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Retail value sales of super-premium beauty and personal care products are set to grow by almost 4% in Germany in 2012 to reach EUR759 million, up by EUR28 million compared to 2011. This growth was the effect of several trends in favour of the category's growth, including positive development in premium beauty and personal care products in general, a growing affinity of many Germans for luxury goods in general, as well as their having the means to afford such products in the context of an ongoing...
Euromonitor International's Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Super Premium Baby and Child-Specific Products, Super Premium Bath and Shower, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Deodorants, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Haircare, Super Premium Hand Care, Super Premium Sets/Kits, Super Premium Skin Care, Super Premium Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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