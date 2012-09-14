Recently Released Market Study: Surface Care in Germany

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Surface care in Germany saw an increase of 1% in current value terms in 2011. This was mainly due to two reasons: rising sales of specialised products, and increased demand for environmentally-friendly products. Specialised products were thus able to benefit from an increase in modern wood, glass, ceramic and metal surfaces, while environmentally-friendly products benefited from the comparatively "green" attitude of German consumers.
Euromonitor International's Surface Care in Germany market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
