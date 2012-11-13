Recently Released Market Study: Sweden Cider Market Insights 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Sweden Cider Market Insights 2012" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2012 Sweden Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Swedish cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Cider may be showing symptoms of maturity but the category only dates back to the late 60s when Herrljunga produced the first apple cider in Sweden. The category only really gained momentum in the mid-nineties when Kopparbergs began producing alcoholic versions of the no and very low alcoholic ciders sold in the supermarkets. The Swedish cider drinker's age profile is relatively young and subsequently ciders tend to compete with the FABs category: when FABs perform well ciders tend to struggle. The cider category is prone to sharp fluctuations in demand.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The size of the market has dropped following the change in definitions in 2006 which excluded some brands which had previously fallen into the cider category; the biggest of which was Carlsberg's X-ide.The flavored segment was the only one to decline because most cider sold in the growing on-premise is apple or pear. Carlsberg and Spendrups both performed well in Horeca. Both companies focused on bars and restaurants with the Briska and the Somersby brands.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Sweden Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Sweden cider market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABRO BRYGGERI AB, KIVIKS MUSTERI AB, KOPPARBERGS BRYGGERI, KRONLEINS BRYGGERI AB, SPENDRUPS BRYGGERI AB, CARLSBERG SWEDEN
