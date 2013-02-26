Recently Released Market Study: Sysmex Corporation (6869) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Sysmex Corporation (6869) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex) is a healthcare company. It undertakes the research, development, manufacture and sale of diagnostic, IT and healthcare products. The company offers diagnostic instruments, reagents and laboratory information systems to clinical laboratories for testing. Its diagnostic products are developed in many areas such as hematology, hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and urinalysis. The company conducts research and development activities at its facilities in Japan, North America and Europe. It conducts its operations across Japan, America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific. The company markets and distributes its products worldwide through its subsidiary and affiliated companies. Sysmex is headquartered in Hyogo, Japan.
The company focuses on rapid and cost-effective delivery of quality products to a diverse group of customers. Sysmex envisages building its position in the marketplace through new product launches, network expansion, internal development, in-licensing of technology and products, strategic alliances and acquisitions. As a part of its strategy, the company recently entered into a 10 year distribution agreement with Roche Diagnostics Ltd.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Sysmex Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
