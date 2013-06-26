Recently Released Market Study: Taiwan Autos Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Taiwan Autos Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Executive Summary
According to the Taiwan Vehicle Manufacturers Association (TVMA), domestic vehicle sales for 2012 came in at 270,078 units, down 5.5%. This was the first contraction in auto sales in four years. The passenger car segment contracted by 10%, to 211,578 units. However, the commercial vehicle (CV) was a bright spot and 2012 CV sales went on to grow 15.6%, to 58,500 units.
We forecast 2013 sales to improve as we believe bearish sentiment in the auto market has reached a peak in 2012. We forecast passenger car sales to grow 7%, to hit 230,000 units and we forecast commercial vehicle (CV) sales to grow 8%, to hit 60,000 units.
A new lithium battery plant is set to be built in Taiwan. Japanese firms Sanyo and Sony are set to invest in the new plant after talks with the Taiwanese government. The government is currently helping the Japanese firms find a local partner for the plant. Electric vehicle (EV) batteries will be a major focus of the plant, meaning that local firm Yulon Motor is a front-runner along with Simplo Technology for the deal. Taiwan's government has made a strategic decision to foster the development of a local electric vehicle market, explaining their involvement in this planned manufacturing centre.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We are starting to witness an increasing amount of domestic investment from Taiwanese businesses that had previously set their sights outside Taiwan. The Investment Commission has noted that Taiwan businesses have, in recent years, been reorienting their investments away from China and towards ASEAN members, with investment in the mainland reaching a three-year low in 2012. The Taiwanese economy looks set to be a key beneficiary of such a phenomenon. According to government statistics, officials approved US$5.7bn worth of homebound investment by Taiwanese businesses between November 2012 and February 2013, with a majority coming in this year. This eclipses the US$5.0bn and US$5.6bn in total foreign investments that Taiwan garnered in 2011 and 2012 respectively.
Comparatively to China, in addition to a narrowing differential production cost, Taiwan affords businesses a greater degree of intellectual property protection, a strong rule of law, as well as a more stable political environment. Recently two automakers, Volkswagen (VW) and PACCAR have announced investments in Taiwan.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Autos Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Autos Report Q3 2013
- Iran Autos Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Autos Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Autos Report Q2 2013
- Japan Autos Report Q3 2013
- Serbia Autos Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Autos Report Q3 2013
- India Autos Report Q3 2013