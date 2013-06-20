Recently Released Market Study: Televisions and Projectors in Colombia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Televisions and Projectors in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- It is common for homes with digital TVs to continue viewing programming in analogue as there is a lack of digital signals in Colombia. This is due to the on-going transition from analogue broadcasting to digital broadcasting.
Euromonitor International's Televisions and Projectors in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Converters, Decoders and Receivers, Projectors, Televisions, TV Combis.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
