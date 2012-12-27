Recently Released Market Study: Thailand Agribusiness Report Q1 2013

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- BMI View: Thailand will maintain its status of key Asian agricultural provider in the coming years. However, the government's interference in the market, especially in the rice sector, will hinder the competitiveness of Thai's production compared to its Asian rivals. Although rice farmers will directly gain from the rice guarantee buyback-programme, we are uncertain about the long-term effectiveness of these policies in enhancing Thai food-producing efficiency as well as boosting the country's export competitiveness. The programme appears to be untenable in the medium term, and we see growing risks for Thailand to partially cut the subsidies or drop the policy. This would have major impacts on exports and international rice prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Forecasts
- Poultry production growth to 2016/17: 30.3 % to 1.9mn tonnes. This growth will largely be due to increased private investment in the sector. The lift of an eight-year EU ban on uncooked imports in April 2012 will allow imports of Thai-produced poultry and other food products and give the industry more impetus to expand production.
- Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 31.8% to 13.4mn tonnes. Strong sugar cane yield improvements and improved sugar recovery will support growth.
- Rice consumption growth to 2016/17: 20.3% to 12.5mn tonnes. Rice will remain the staple food for Thais, and there is little opportunity for substitution. Thais are more likely to cut nonessential items such as meat and soft drinks when economic times are tough.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: 21.7mn in 2013; growth to average 4.2% annually to 2016/17.
- Real GDP growth in 2013: 2.9% year-on-year (y-o-y); down from 3.3% in 2012, forecast to average 2.7% to 2017.
- Consumer price index in 2013: 2.9% average; to average 2.7% to 2017.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Algeria Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- India Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Russia Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Ukraine Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Pakistan Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- France Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Agribusiness Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q1 2013