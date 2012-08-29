Recently Released Market Study: the Cardiovascular Market Outlook to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "The Cardiovascular Market Outlook to 2017" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- This report covers antihypertensives, antidyslipidemics, and antithrombotics, which are the three leading categories of cardiovascular therapies by sales. Current and forecast sales of leading established brands in these categories are provided. Growth brands, key drug classes, and leading players through to 2017 are identified. Major pipeline products are profiled including estimated filing year.
Scope
- Identify growth brands, key drug classes, and leading players through to 2017.
- Review sales forecasts to 2017 for leading products, with analysis of key growth drivers and resistors across the seven major pharmaceutical markets.
- Evaluate the commercial impact of recently completed and ongoing clinical trials.
- Assess the target populations, market potential, and forecast approval dates of major pipeline products.
- Understand the present unmet needs, treatment guidelines, and the epidemiology of cardiovascular disease.
Highlights
Antihypertensives are the largest drug category within the cardiovascular market by sales, but this category will undergo significant value erosion by 2017, principally due to increasing generic competition in the angiotensin receptor blockers class, which accounted for 70% of total antihypertensive sales in 2011
The value of the antidyslipidemic class will fall to around $8.2bn in 2017, partly due to the loss of exclusivity of Lipitor, previously the world's best-selling drug. The availability of generic atorvastatin will halt Crestor sales growth up to loss of exclusivity.
Novel oral anticoagulants are likely to be the fastest growing class of antithrombotics over the forecast period, driven by sales of Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, Bayer's Xarelto, and Pfizer/Bristol-Myers Squibb's Eliquis.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How does the market outlook vary for the antihypertensives, antidyslipidemics, and antithrombotics categories up to 2017?
- What are the key growth brands?
- Which were the most important companies in the cardiovascular market in 2011?
- How will the loss of exclusivity of leading brands shape the cardiovascular market, and can pipeline products compensate for these lost sales?
- Which novel therapeutics offer significant potential for future growth?
