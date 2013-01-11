Recently Released Market Study: The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022

New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global UAV payload industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
"The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global UAV payload market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
The global UAV payload market is expected to value US$43.7 billion by the end of 2012, which is estimated to increase to US$68.6 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Market demand is anticipated to be driven by increased UAV procurement by several countries across the world and continuous requirement formulations in areas such as persistent surveillance, suppression/destruction of enemy air defense (SEAD/DEAD), communications relays and combat search and rescue (CSAR). Another major factor which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period is the increasing incorporation of UAVs in civilian applications such as Homeland Security, disaster management and border surveillance.
"The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for UAV payload during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
A low number of countries, including the US, UK, and Israel, are currently using armed drones. The US used combat UAVs with munitions in numerous missions in Afghanistan to strike suspected terrorists and insurgents. The country has recently doubled its fleet of Reaper combat UAVs in Afghanistan. The UK also performs strike missions with its UAVs in Afghanistan. However, numerous countries are undertaking strategies to equip their fleets with combat UAVs in the future, which is expected to bolster the demand for weaponry payloads.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall, FLIR Systems, AeroVironment, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Denel Dynamics, L 3 WESCAM, Thales, Lockheed Martin, SAAB, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, AAI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries
