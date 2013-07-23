New Insurance market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Timor Leste, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Timor-Leste became independent in 2002 and is ranked among the 20-poorest countries in the world. However, the nation is expected to post the sixth-largest GDP growth globally in 2013. Indeed, the country recorded robust economic growth during the review period despite acute poverty. During 2006-2011, it recorded a CAGR of 33.2%. In line with economic growth, all segments of the insurance industry recorded double-digit growth during the review period (2008-2012) and the industry posted a CAGR of 10.2%. The industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2012-2017).
Key Highlights
- Timor-Leste became independent in 2002 and is ranked among the 20-poorest countries in the world
- The industry is dominated by the non-life segment which alone accounted for 95.3% of the total written premiums in 2012
- In light of this, the competitive environment of the non-life segment largely reflects the industry's competitive landscape
- The industry resembles a monopoly structure with only one non-life insurance company - National Insurance Timor-Leste (NITL)
- The industry recorded underwriting profits throughout the review period, a trend which is expected to continue over the forecast period
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Timor Leste:
- It provides historical values for the Timor Leste insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Timor Leste insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Timor Leste insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Timor Leste insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Timor Leste insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
