Recently Released Market Study: The Medical Device Market: Czech Republic

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN CZECH REPUBLIC
The Czech Republic is the second richest country in Central & Eastern Europe in per capita terms, with a figure of US$18,458 in 2013. Total GDP is the third highest in the region, at US$195.5bn. The Czech Republic is currently experiencing a recession which is expected to last throughout much of 2013, but GDP is projected to increase by an average 2.4% per annum between 2014 and 2018, reaching US $266.8bn, or US$24,535 per capita.
Healthcare funding is largely public, and mainly through health insurance. Private spending only accounts for an estimated 18% of total health expenditure. Provision of care is also largely public; the Czech Republic has yet to develop a substantial private sector.
The MoH plans to introduce a new set of health reforms in 2014 that aim to bring the Czech health system up to EU standards and cut costs. The measures include increasing the fee that patients must pay to visit a doctor, raising fees for patients who wish to see a specialist without a GP referral and extending the list of treatments not covered by health insurance.
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Around 81% of the medical device market is supplied by imports. In the 12 months to April 2013, Czech imports decreased by 6.0%, to US$1,101.5mn. Decreases were seen in all sectors, particularly dental products (14.6%) and patient aids (11.8%).
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Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
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