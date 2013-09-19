Recently Released Market Study: The Medical Device Market: Poland

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN POLAND
Poland has the second largest economy in Central & Eastern Europe, although in per capita terms it is around average. According to BMI, GDP is estimated at US$529.0bn in 2013 and is expected to increase by an average 3.5% per annum between 2014 and 2018, reaching US$733.7bn. GDP per capita will rise from US$13,800 in 2013 to US$19,117 in 2018.
Funding for healthcare in Poland is principally through the health insurance system. The National Health Fund (NFZ) was established in 2003, replacing the 16 Regional Health Funds. The government is looking to change the structure of the NFZ in 2013. Financing remains a problem, although Poland has boosted spending levels since 2004. It now spends around 6.7% of GDP on healthcare. This still does not fully cover the cost of medical equipment and upgrades required in hospitals.
The size of the private healthcare sector is slowly expanding. The availability of private facilities improved significantly in 2000, when bed numbers increased three-fold. Around a quarter of health expenditure is private, although out-of-pocket payments account for most of this.
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Around 85% of the medical device market is supplied by imports. Germany and the Netherlands were the leading suppliers in 2012, together accounting for around nearly half of imports. Germany was the leading supplier of most categories of medical equipment.
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Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
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