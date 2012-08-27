Recently Released Market Study: the Pharmaceutical Market in Israel

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "The Pharmaceutical Market in Israel", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- The report examines Israel's thriving pharmaceutical and biotech industry in the context of its macroeconomic climate and regulatory system. Patented and generic markets are separately forecasted to 2017. Healthcare systems and leading compnies are also analyzed.
Scope
- Plan your company's strategy for Israel by assessing factors driving and restraining market growth.
- Forecast the growth of patented and generic markets to 2017.
- Understand Israel's health insurance and healthcare systems including changes to reimbursement policy.
- Assess the macroeconomic outlook and dynamics of Israel's economy.
- Learn strategies of leading pharma market players and distributors.
Highlights
From 1996 until 2011, Israel's average annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth was 3.85% reaching an high of 10.89% in September of 2000 and a record low of -3.94% in December of 2001. Healthcare spending was 7.5% of GDP ($16.5bn) in 2010 which is comparable with other developed countries.

Israel has universal healthcare which is available through compulsory participation in one of four insurance plans. Individual Israeli citizens pay health taxes to the National Insurance Institute based on income. The health tax is combined with funding from general revenue, is distributed to the sick funds, according to their enrollment.
In 2012, the number of drugs added to the basket of reimbursed products decreased from 2010 levels. In 2010 201 new drugs and technologies were added which was a figure that was closely duplicated in 2011. In 2012 the basket of medical technologies has a planned inclusion of 77 new medications and medical devices at a cost of approximately $80m.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the current market size and what is it forecast to reach by 2017?
- What is the nature of intellectual property protection in Israel?
- What is the process of gaining approval for a clinical trial in Israel?
- What are the key features of Israel's healthcare system, national insurance programs, and reimbursement mechanisms?
- What strategies have the leading players in the Israeli pharma market used?
